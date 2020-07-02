StockMarketWire.com - Cruise port operator Global Ports said it had appointed Jan Fomferra as chief financial officer.
Fomferra, who will take up his position in September 2020, had significant level of financial experience gained across a range of sectors, having worked at various in-house corporate finance functions and in a corporate finance advisory capacity for much of his career, the company said.
Outgoing CFO Ferdag Ildir would leave in September to take up the position of CFO at Global Yatirim Holding.
At 8:16am: [LON:GPH] Global Ports Holding Plc share price was +2.5p at 85.5p
