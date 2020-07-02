StockMarketWire.com - Fresh produce company Total Produce has reported 'satisfactory' trading for the six months to 30 June 2020, with sales expected to be broadly in line with the first half of 2019.
The company said sales had been 'resilient' during the six-month period despite the impact of COVID-19.
Total Produce now expects satisfactory results for the full year, 'subject to the uncertainties arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic'.
It confirmed that the business is in a strong financial position and that it continues to focus on growth and expansion.
At 8:24am: [LON:TOT] Total Produce PLC share price was 0p at 101.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
