StockMarketWire.com - Pharma company 4D pharma said its phase 2 clinical trial of a drug to treat the respiratory symptoms associated with Covid-19 was now open to enrolment, with the dosing of the first patients expected shortly.
The primary endpoint of the trial was the mean change in clinical status score as measured by the WHO Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement.
In addition, a number of secondary endpoints would assess measures of clinical efficacy including the need for, and duration of, ventilation, in addition to safety and tolerability.
'Reducing hyperinflammation, particularly in the lungs, is key to preventing the exacerbation of symptoms associated with more severe COVID-19. 4D pharma has shown MRx-4DP0004 has the ability to target inflammation in the lungs, potentially reducing the respiratory issues central to COVID-19,' the company said.
At 8:27am: [LON:DDDD] 4d Pharma Plc Ord 0.25p share price was +0.35p at 41.2p
