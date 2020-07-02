StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group WH Ireland has announced that Phillip Shelley has been appointed non-executive chair of the company with immediate effect.

The group said that further to its announcement on 20 May 2020, Shelley has received the relevant approvals from the FCA.


At 8:28am: [LON:WHI] W.H. Ireland Group PLC share price was 0p at 43.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com