StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group WH Ireland has announced that Phillip Shelley has been appointed non-executive chair of the company with immediate effect.
The group said that further to its announcement on 20 May 2020, Shelley has received the relevant approvals from the FCA.
At 8:28am: [LON:WHI] W.H. Ireland Group PLC share price was 0p at 43.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
