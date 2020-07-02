StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said it had secured a £2m loan from the Cardiff Capital Region to develop Creo's 'cool plasma' technology as a method to kill bacteria and viruses and for sterilisation purposes.
Creo's technology has both medical and non-medical applications and initial testing has demonstrated that it could be effective for Covid-19 inactivation and decontamination, the company said.
The five-year loan would support the creation of Creo's plasma division, which would focus on the use of Creo's Croma advanced energy platform to create safe environments through sterilisation and decontamination.
'The company believes that the technology has the potential for use in wound care, medical device sterilisation, PPE sterilisation, endoscope sterilisation to kill the bacteria associated with urinary tract infections, as well as general sterilisation and cleaning of enclosed environments within the service and transport sectors,' Creo Medical said.
At 8:31am: [LON:CREO] Creo Medical Group PLC share price was +5p at 214p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: