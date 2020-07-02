StockMarketWire.com - Blencowe said it had neared completion of phase 1 drilling program at its Orom-Cross graphite project located in Northern Uganda. The maiden JORC resource for the project was expected to be delivered 'early' in the fourth quarter.
Drilling focused on the western anomaly, which included a newly identified 'high-grade' zone, with 57 holes now completed and two remaining, the company said.
Of the 57 holes, 50 holes have already been logged and sampled, with the first batch of 20 holes due to leave site this week for assaying in the nearest JORC accredited independent laboratory in Mwanza (Tanzania). The second batch would be dispatched next week.
At 8:39am: [LON:BRES] share price was 0p at 7.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
