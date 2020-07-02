StockMarketWire.com - Aviation company Air Partner said it had continued to perform 'significantly ahead' of budget in June and had seen a recovery in both its private jets and safety & security businesses following weakness earlier this year.
The company said it expected underlying pre-tax profit of at least £10.0m for the first five months of the year to 30 June 2020.
As has been the case throughout the Covid-19 crisis, this performance has been driven by strong activity in our freight and group charter divisions, the company said. But early indications for July were 'showing an adjustment in its business mix to pre Covid-19 levels, with a recovery in both private jets and safety & security.'
Despite the strong performance, the company continued to warn about a lack of visibility amid the ongoing pandemic.
'We have enjoyed a strong first five months of the financial year and we remain confident in our ability to successfully navigate the current economic climate and the uncertainty bought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, visibility for the second half of the year remains limited, but we will provide a further update at the time of the AGM,' the company said.
At 8:47am: [LON:AIR] Air Partner Plc share price was +4.3p at 88.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
