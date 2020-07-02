StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and production company Lekoil said its subsidiary Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments had secured a US$3.5m prepayment facility agreement with Shell Western Supply.
This prepayment facility followed the renewal of the offtake agreement with Shell Western Supply, which occurred in the second quarter of this year as announced on 26 June 2020, and would provide further short-term liquidity with the proceeds already received.
'Together with the recent cost reduction measures we have undertaken, receipt of the proceeds of this prepayment facility will further strengthen our balance sheet to support execution of our strategy,' the company said.
At 8:53am: [LON:LEK] Lekoil share price was +0.33p at 2.53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
