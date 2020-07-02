StockMarketWire.com - Clean technology company Verditek has received its first commercial orders in marine and agricultural industry verticals, and another order in oil and gas.
The company said its first order in the marine market is selling solar panels in Thailand to be used on yachts, with the solar panels used to power the cabin electrical loads such as navigation, lighting and communication equipment.
In the UK, Verditek confirmed it has secured its first order in the agricultural sector, with Verditek solar panels to be installed on the roofs of barns.
It reported that in the case of both the marine and agricultural orders, shipment is being made this month out of existing stock levels.
The company has secured another order in the oil and gas vertical, which will see Verditek panels installed in Libya, and is the first sale to an African state for Verditek.
The purchase order has come from Italian engineering contractor Endeco SPA, while Verditek confirmed that the project will start this week with procurement activities and will be shipped to the client at the beginning of September.
At 9:15am: [LON:VDTK] Verditek Plc share price was +1.1p at 9.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
