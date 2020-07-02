StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank has become a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series following its semi-annual review in June.
Chief executive Vakhtang Butskhrikidze said its inclusion in the FTSE4Good index underlines its 'commitment to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility'.
Butskhrikidze added: 'Being the largest financial institution in Georgia, we take seriously our responsibility towards our community and environment and strive to conduct business with integrity and accountability in relation to all our stakeholders as well as act as a role model for other companies.'
At 9:37am: [LON:TBCG] Tbc Bank Group PLC share price was +21.5p at 916.5p
