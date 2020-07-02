StockMarketWire.com - Digital performance publisher XLMedia has announced the completion of the transition of its corporation tax residence from Cyprus to the UK.
It said the change of residence is effective from 1 July 2020, which marks the start of the second half of its 2020 financial year.
At 9:42am: [LON:XLM] XLMedia Plc share price was +0.25p at 24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: