StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics has announced that its CE-Marked Mologic ELISA antibody test has been approved for testing of COVID-19 in India.
It said approval for sale remained conditional on the submission of supporting technical data, but that it was 'confident' that this submission will be successful.
The company said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, part of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, published a list of approved Rapid/CLIA/ELISA kits approved for testing of COVID-19 on 1 July, in which Omega's ELISA antibody test was included.
Chief executive Colin King said: 'I am delighted that we have received approval to sell the Mologic ELISA antibody test in India as this is a key target market.
'We have an established direct sales team and we believe a reliable and high-performance antibody test will be very attractive to our laboratory customers.'
At 9:50am: [LON:ODX] Omega Diagnostics Group PLC share price was +0.8p at 41.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
