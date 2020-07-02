StockMarketWire.com - Income & Growth VCT said Jonathan Cartwright stepped down from his role as chairman on 30 June 2020.
The company announced the appointment of Maurice Helfgott, currently an independent non-executive director of the company, to the role of chairman with effect from 1 July 2020.
At 9:59am: [LON:IGV] Income Growth Vct Plc the share price was 0p at 63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
