Income & Growth VCT said Jonathan Cartwright stepped down from his role as chairman on 30 June 2020.

The company announced the appointment of Maurice Helfgott, currently an independent non-executive director of the company, to the role of chairman with effect from 1 July 2020.




At 9:59am: [LON:IGV] Income Growth Vct Plc the share price was 0p at 63p



