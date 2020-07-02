StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction group Etalon said it had launched a project on Beloostrovskaya Street in the Primorskiy district of St Petersburg.
The project, named Domino, consisted of a 10-storey building with underground and ground-level parking for 219 cars.
The expected net saleable area of the project is 29K sqm, including 20K sqm of residential area.
Etalon said it planned to complete the project in 4Q 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
