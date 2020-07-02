StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      234.00       +6.75%
Associated British Foods                2077.00       +5.73%
Whitbread                               2365.00       +4.97%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             125.35       +4.94%
Barclays                                 118.97       +4.78%
Smith (Ds)                               296.80       -6.87%
National Grid                            934.10       -5.74%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2592.00       -2.48%
Sainsbury (J)                            199.75       -1.70%
Homeserve                               1267.50       -1.36%

FTSE 250
Meggitt                                  329.35       +7.95%
Cineworld Group                           66.00       +7.21%
Virgin Money UK                           99.17       +6.61%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                     1080.50       +6.35%
Wh Smith                                1119.00       +6.17%
Ibstock                                  176.30       -4.13%
Workspace Group                          656.50       -2.74%
Babcock International Group              309.05       -2.72%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       49.06       -2.56%
Liontrust Asset Management              1382.50       -2.30%

FTSE 350
AIM
Redx Pharma                               40.00      +60.00%
Location Sciences Group                    0.57      +35.29%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               7.40      +28.70%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.56      +21.88%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         2.30      +21.05%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.09      -39.29%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           1.58      -21.00%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.33      -18.75%
TomCo Energy                               0.47      -17.39%
Sound Energy                               3.21      -14.40%

Overall Market
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.09      -39.29%
