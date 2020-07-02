StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      232.00       +5.84%
Associated British Foods                2062.50       +4.99%
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             125.13       +4.76%
Barclays                                 118.94       +4.76%
HSBC Holdings                            389.18       +4.53%
Smith (Ds)                               295.30       -7.34%
National Grid                            940.90       -5.06%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2582.00       -2.86%
Coca-Cola Hbc AG                        1988.75       -1.69%
Sainsbury (J)                            199.95       -1.60%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             299.00       +6.79%
Meggitt                                  325.60       +6.72%
Virgin Money UK                           98.93       +6.35%
Cineworld Group                           65.21       +5.93%
Ferrexpo                                 174.00       +5.78%
Workspace Group                          655.75       -2.85%
Ibstock                                  178.90       -2.72%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1212.00       -2.10%
Liontrust Asset Management              1387.50       -1.94%
Lxi Reit                                 114.50       -1.80%

FTSE 350
Watches Of Switzerland Group             299.00       +6.79%
Meggitt                                  325.60       +6.72%
Virgin Money UK                           98.93       +6.35%
Cineworld Group                           65.21       +5.93%
International Consolidated Airlines      232.00       +5.84%
Smith (Ds)                               295.30       -7.34%
National Grid                            940.90       -5.06%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2582.00       -2.86%
Workspace Group                          655.75       -2.85%
Ibstock                                  178.90       -2.72%

AIM
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +40.00%
Location Sciences Group                    0.57      +35.29%
Jaywing                                    2.80      +27.27%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    6.50      +23.81%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  1.57      +22.66%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.09      -39.29%
TomCo Energy                               0.42      -26.09%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           1.53      -23.50%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.33      -18.75%
Corero Network Security                    7.88      -13.22%

Overall Market
Amigo Holdings                             7.88      +52.71%
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +40.00%
Location Sciences Group                    0.57      +35.29%
Jaywing                                    2.80      +27.27%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    6.50      +23.81%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.09      -39.29%
TomCo Energy                               0.42      -26.09%
Prospex Oil  Gas                           1.53      -23.50%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.33      -18.75%
Corero Network Security                    7.88      -13.22%