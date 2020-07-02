FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 232.00 +5.84% Associated British Foods 2062.50 +4.99% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 125.13 +4.76% Barclays 118.94 +4.76% HSBC Holdings 389.18 +4.53% Smith (Ds) 295.30 -7.34% National Grid 940.90 -5.06% Smurfit Kappa Group 2582.00 -2.86% Coca-Cola Hbc AG 1988.75 -1.69% Sainsbury (J) 199.95 -1.60% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 299.00 +6.79% Meggitt 325.60 +6.72% Virgin Money UK 98.93 +6.35% Cineworld Group 65.21 +5.93% Ferrexpo 174.00 +5.78% Workspace Group 655.75 -2.85% Ibstock 178.90 -2.72% Morgan Sindall Group 1212.00 -2.10% Liontrust Asset Management 1387.50 -1.94% Lxi Reit 114.50 -1.80% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 299.00 +6.79% Meggitt 325.60 +6.72% Virgin Money UK 98.93 +6.35% Cineworld Group 65.21 +5.93% International Consolidated Airlines 232.00 +5.84% Smith (Ds) 295.30 -7.34% National Grid 940.90 -5.06% Smurfit Kappa Group 2582.00 -2.86% Workspace Group 655.75 -2.85% Ibstock 178.90 -2.72% AIM Redx Pharma 35.00 +40.00% Location Sciences Group 0.57 +35.29% Jaywing 2.80 +27.27% Okyo Pharma Corporation 6.50 +23.81% Amur Minerals Corporation 1.57 +22.66% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.09 -39.29% TomCo Energy 0.42 -26.09% Prospex Oil Gas 1.53 -23.50% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.33 -18.75% Corero Network Security 7.88 -13.22% Overall Market Amigo Holdings 7.88 +52.71% Redx Pharma 35.00 +40.00% Location Sciences Group 0.57 +35.29% Jaywing 2.80 +27.27% Okyo Pharma Corporation 6.50 +23.81% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.09 -39.29% TomCo Energy 0.42 -26.09% Prospex Oil Gas 1.53 -23.50% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.33 -18.75% Corero Network Security 7.88 -13.22%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
