Interim Result
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
17/07/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
21/07/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
21/07/2020 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
30/07/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
Final Result
09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)
14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
14/07/2020 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
21/07/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)
22/07/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
30/07/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)
AGM / EGM
06/07/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
06/07/2020 Tata Global Beverages Ld Gds Each Repr 1 Inr10reg S (TGBL)
06/07/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)
06/07/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
07/07/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
07/07/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
08/07/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
08/07/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
08/07/2020 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
09/07/2020 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)
09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
10/07/2020 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
10/07/2020 DPA Group (0LCQ)
13/07/2020 Starcom PLC (STAR)
14/07/2020 Bluerock Diamonds PLC (BRD)
14/07/2020 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
14/07/2020 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)
16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
16/07/2020 Oracle Power PLC (ORCP)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
17/07/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)
20/07/2020 Providence Resources PLC (PVR)
21/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
21/07/2020 Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM)
21/07/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
22/07/2020 President Energy PLC (PPC)
22/07/2020 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)
22/07/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
22/07/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
22/07/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
22/07/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
22/07/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
23/07/2020 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
23/07/2020 Petards Group PLC (PEG)
23/07/2020 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
23/07/2020 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)
23/07/2020 Valirx PLC (VAL)
23/07/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)
23/07/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)
23/07/2020 Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)
23/07/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)
23/07/2020 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
23/07/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)
24/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
24/07/2020 Ascent Resources PLC (AST)
24/07/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)
24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)
24/07/2020 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)
24/07/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
24/07/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
27/07/2020 Tekcapital PLC (TEK)
27/07/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
27/07/2020 City Pub Group PLC (The) (CPC)
27/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
28/07/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
28/07/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
28/07/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
28/07/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
29/07/2020 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
29/07/2020 Caspian Sunrise PLC (CASP)
29/07/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)
29/07/2020 Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Ltd (BGHL)
29/07/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
29/07/2020 Rose Petroleum PLC (ROSE)
29/07/2020 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
30/07/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
30/07/2020 Ukrproduct Group Ltd (UKR)
30/07/2020 London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS)
31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)
31/07/2020 Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (SEQI)
31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
04/08/2020 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
Trading Statement
08/07/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
20/07/2020 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
22/07/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
30/07/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
Ex-Dividend
06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)
08/07/2020 Mastercard Inc Mastercard Ord Shs Class A (0R2Z)
09/07/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
09/07/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
09/07/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/07/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)
09/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/07/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
09/07/2020 Verizon Communications Inc Verizon Communications Ord Shs (0Q1S)
09/07/2020 Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC)
09/07/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)
10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)
10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
14/07/2020 Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Ord Shs (0Q15)
14/07/2020 Oracle Corp Oracle Ord Shs (0R1Z)
15/07/2020 Skipton Building Society Int Bearing Shares (SKIP)
15/07/2020 PJSC Gazprom (OGZD)
15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)
15/07/2020 Gazprom Oao (81JK)
16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)
16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)
16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
17/07/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)
23/07/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
23/07/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
23/07/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)
23/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
23/07/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
30/07/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
30/07/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
