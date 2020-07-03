UK
06/07/2020 09:30 Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q
07/07/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
09/07/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
09/07/2020 09:30 FPC Meeting Minutes
09/07/2020 09:30 FPC Statement
10/07/2020 09:30 Manufacturing Production m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 GDP m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 Construction Output m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 Industrial Production m/m
10/07/2020 09:30 Goods Trade Balance
10/07/2020 09:30 Index of Services 3m/3m
10/07/2020 14:30 CB Leading Index m/m
US
07/07/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
07/07/2020 15:00 JOLTS Job Openings
07/07/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
08/07/2020 18:01 10-y Bond Auction
08/07/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
09/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
09/07/2020 15:00 Final Wholesale Inventories m/m
09/07/2020 18:01 30-y Bond Auction
10/07/2020 13:30 PPI m/m
10/07/2020 13:30 Core PPI m/m
EU
06/07/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
06/07/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
06/07/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
07/07/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
08/07/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
08/07/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
08/07/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
08/07/2020 10:00 EU Economic Forecasts
09/07/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
09/07/2020 07:45 French Trade Balance
10/07/2020 07:00 German Final CPI m/m
JP
07/07/2020 00:30 Household Spending y/y
07/07/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
08/07/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
08/07/2020 00:50 Current Account
08/07/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Sentiment
08/07/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
09/07/2020 00:50 PPI y/y
09/07/2020 00:50 Bank Lending y/y
09/07/2020 00:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m
09/07/2020 04:35 30-y Bond Auction
10/07/2020 00:50 M2 Money Stock y/y
10/07/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com