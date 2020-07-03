StockMarketWire.com - Broking group Numis said its revenue in the third quarter of its financial year had increased materially compared to the first two.
The company said it expected its revenue for the second half to be higher than in the first.
Its investment banking division had benefited from an increase in capital markets transaction volumes, which more than offset the decline in M&A deals and absence of IPOs.
Equities, meanwhile, maintained positive momentum achieved in the first half.
'During the quarter, market volumes declined from the elevated highs experienced during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, but this was more than offset by strong trading gains during the period,' Numis said.
Revenue for the final quarter of the year would be dependent upon market conditions, which the company said it expected would continue to be influenced by the pandemic.
'However, we currently have a good pipeline of transactions, and we expect revenue and profits for the second half will be ahead of the first half.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
