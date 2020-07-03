StockMarketWire.com - Property developer Land Securities said it had seen 'encouraging' levels of footfall since its centres were reopened in mid-June, with like-for-like sales at about 80% of the same period last year.
In England, for the two-week period since non-essential retail opened on 15 June, footfall in its centres was 60% of the level achieved on-year and like-for-like store sales were 80% of the level achieved last year.
Over the same two-week period, average transaction values were up 22%.
The company also said it had a collected about 60% of rent due on 24 June.
In its office estate, the company had seen 'early signs' of growing occupancy as customers returned to work.
Construction, meanwhile, continued at its committed development scheme at 21 Moorfields, EC2, it added.
As at 30 June, 79% of the retail units were trading and 16 of our 18 leisure parks were open.
Its Accor managed hotels remained closed to the general public, but would phase the opening of the hotels over the next three months.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
