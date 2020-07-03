StockMarketWire.com - Pub group Fuller, Smith & Turner delayed the release of its full-year results as its auditors needed more time to complete the report amid coronavirus-led disruptions.
The results were expected to be released on 3 July.
'The delay is a result of the auditors' internal processes, with Grant Thornton continuing to cite the complexities surrounding COVID-19 and related abnormal working arrangements as the reason behind the time taken to complete the audit,' the company said.
Fuller said it would announce a revised date for its annual results for the year ended 28 March 2020 shortly.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
