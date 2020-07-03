StockMarketWire.com - Plastic and fibre products maker Essentra said it expected like-for-like revenue to fall 9% in the first half of the year.
The company, however, said it expected, barring a major second wave to the pandemic, the trend of improving sales seen in the second quarter to continue.
Like-for-like (LFL) revenue performance had improved as the quarter progressed - in May it fell 10%, in June it is expected to be down 1%.
LFL revenue in the second quarter and for the first half of the year was expected to fall 10%, and 9%, respectively.
The impact from the pandemic was more profound in the second quarter than the first, but performance was in-line with its expectations and trading trends were improving, the company said.
'Despite the immediate challenges posed by the pandemic, the company is well positioned to respond effectively, with the revenue trend seen in Q2 expected to continue into Q3, barring a major second wave to the pandemic,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
