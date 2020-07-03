StockMarketWire.com - Home shopping group Studio Retail said it had appointed current executive director Paul Kendrick as its new chief executive.
Kendrick would replace Phil Maudsley, who was retiring at the end of the financial year, on 26 March 2021.
Maudsley would be fully involved with the transition during the remainder of this financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
