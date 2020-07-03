StockMarketWire.com - Online brokerage CMC Markets said it expected performance to top market expectations as solid client trading activity continued in the first quarter.
The company said it was 'confident' that, even in the event that more normalised client trading activity returns, 2021 net operating income would exceed the upper end of current market consensus ranging from £239.1m to £255.5m.
Net operating income for the first quarter of 2021 was in excess of that reported for the first of half of 2020 of £102.3m, led by strong trading activity.
In the first quarter of 2021, the entire business had continued to perform 'very well,' with client trading activity remaining around double the same period on-year as stated on 11 June 2020 in its 2020 results.
Client income retention for the period was materially higher than the 82% reported in the first half of 2020 and stockbroking net trading revenue also continued to benefit from the market conditions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
