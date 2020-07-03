StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy asset investor Octopus Renewables reaffirmed its dividend guidance, citing visibility of contracted revenue and its investment pipeline.
The company reaffirmed its dividend target for the period from IPO on 10 December 2019 to 31 December 2020 of an initial annualised dividend yield of 3%.
The yield was made by reference to the IPO issue price of £1.00 per share.
The first interim dividend for the period from IPO to 30 June 2020 was expected to be paid in August, with a quarterly declaration thereafter.
A pipeline of investments identified by the company's investment manager as potentially suitable for acquisition, and over which it had exclusivity or had submitted non-binding offers, had grown to around £1.7bn.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
