Russia-focused Volga Gas said its output slipped in the month of June, owing to a gas plant working at lower capacity for a week.
The plant's operation had been affected by planned maintenance on Gazprom facilities.
Production for the month averaged 3,248 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 4% on May.
As at 30 June, the company held cash balances of $10.6m and had no debt.
