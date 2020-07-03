StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Volga Gas said its output slipped in the month of June, owing to a gas plant working at lower capacity for a week.

The plant's operation had been affected by planned maintenance on Gazprom facilities.

Production for the month averaged 3,248 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down 4% on May.

As at 30 June, the company held cash balances of $10.6m and had no debt.




