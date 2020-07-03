StockMarketWire.com - Budget African airline Fastjet said it had funds to remain in operation until August, but warned it could collapse if it was unable to access funding and should flight restrictions not restart to sustainable levels by the beginning of September.
'If flight operations do not restart to sustainable levels by the beginning of September or the company is unable to access hard currency from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through repayment against the Company's historical legacy loans, it will cease to be a going concern,' the company said.
In the event that the company was unable to find alternative solutions before 31 August 2020, then it would be unable to continue trading as a going concern beyond 31 August 2020.
Following extensions to the lockdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe, the company had continued to suspend flight operations with routine commercial flights currently suspended until at least 31 July.
The company was performing limited repatriation flights from South Africa to Zimbabwe, approximately three flights per month.
At 8:07am: [LON:FJET] Fastjet PLC share price was -0.02p at 0.14p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
