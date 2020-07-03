StockMarketWire.com - Financial management software provider Aptitude Software said first-half revenue growth was in-line with expectations following a number of new business wins.
For the six months to 30 June 2020, annual recurring revenue had grown by 11% year on year to £30.9m, on a constant currency basis.
During the period, the company secured a number of new customer wins and contract expansions in the banking and technology, media and telecom sectors.
'As a result of the challenges of COVID-19, the group's focus on cost control has tightened and all discretionary expenditure is closely reviewed with a number of savings already actioned,' the company said.
'The group is continuing with its investment in the areas identified in its earlier announcements but on a re-phased basis in light of the current situation,' it added.
