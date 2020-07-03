StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources reported some encouraging test results at its 70%-owned Kisinka copper and cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Results from the x-ray fluorescence testwork confirmed copper anomalous zones identified in a previous geochemical survey, with higher values and a wider zone detected.
Following a pitting and mapping exploration programme, the prospect's overburden profile was less than expected at five-to-10 metres, with the water table higher than expected.
'The confirmation and in fact enlargement of the copper anomalous areas detected in previous exploration enables us now to go forward with confidence,' chief executive Paul Johnson said.
'The laterization and leaching that we encountered support the theory that there may be supergene enriched mineralisation at a lower level, so we particularly want to investigate this.'
'The presence of cobalt partly correlated with the copper is another positive indication.'
At 8:59am: [LON:POW] share price was 0p at 0.48p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: