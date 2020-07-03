StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology provider Catenae Innovation said it had entered into a pilot agreement with Afrik-ID to establish the commercial viability of the company's technology products in Botswana and across the Southern African Development Community.
Afrik-ID, a newly incorporated company in Botswana, was wholly owned by David John Newman, the former Botswanan ambassador to USA, Canada and the Caribbean.
Under the terms of the pilot agreement, Catenae would provide Afrik-ID with its proprietary Onsite ID and Cov-ID applications for use in Afrik-ID's sales and marketing initiative for a duration of four months.
During this period, the two companies would work closely together, with Afrik-ID seeking to leverage its network and the company's technologies across the SADC region.
'Following the completion of the pilot at the end of October 2020, which is not expected to generate any revenues for the company, a market analysis review will be undertaken to ascertain the commercial viability of deploying the Company's technologies across the region via Afrik-ID,' the company said. 'Should this be favourable, the Company will seek to enter into a commercial arrangement with Afrik-ID,' it added.
