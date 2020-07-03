StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Jadestone Energy said it had commenced arbitration proceedings against Teikoku Oil for seeking to terminate the agreement to sell a 30% stake in block 05-1 PSC, located in offshore Vietnam, to the company.

'We intend to complete our planned acquisition of a 30% interest in Block 05-1 from Inpex,' the company said.

The company said Inpex's continued unwillingness to complete the agreement was a 'material breach of their obligations, to the detriment of potential value for Jadestone shareholders.'

On August 2016, Jadestone signed a definitive sale and purchase agreement with Teikoku, a subsidiary of Inpex, for the acquisition of a 30% working interest in block 05-1, for US$14.3m.

On 9 February 2019, Teikoku delivered a purported notice of termination of the agreement despite receiving direction from Vietnam Oil and Gas Group to complete and submit all documents necessary to transfer the 30% stake in the licence to Jadestone.

Jadestone did not accept Inpex's alleged termination, and decided to challenge Teikoku's purported termination of the agreement.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com