StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas producer Jadestone Energy said it had commenced arbitration proceedings against Teikoku Oil for seeking to terminate the agreement to sell a 30% stake in block 05-1 PSC, located in offshore Vietnam, to the company.
'We intend to complete our planned acquisition of a 30% interest in Block 05-1 from Inpex,' the company said.
The company said Inpex's continued unwillingness to complete the agreement was a 'material breach of their obligations, to the detriment of potential value for Jadestone shareholders.'
On August 2016, Jadestone signed a definitive sale and purchase agreement with Teikoku, a subsidiary of Inpex, for the acquisition of a 30% working interest in block 05-1, for US$14.3m.
On 9 February 2019, Teikoku delivered a purported notice of termination of the agreement despite receiving direction from Vietnam Oil and Gas Group to complete and submit all documents necessary to transfer the 30% stake in the licence to Jadestone.
Jadestone did not accept Inpex's alleged termination, and decided to challenge Teikoku's purported termination of the agreement.
