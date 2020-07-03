StockMarketWire.com - Building materials group SigmaRoc said Belgian unit Carrieres du Hainaut had agreed with the Walloon government to co-fund €3.0m of infrastructure works as part of a quarry extension project.
Carrieres du Hainaut would contribute €0.7m to the works, which were expected to commence later this year.
They involved the displacement of two sections of public road currently separating 116 hectares of Carrieres du Hainaut's 351 hectares of permitted land and minerals from its main site.
Once the works are finalised, Carrieres du Hainaut would begin its process to install a new crushing and screening plant, allowing it to move forward with the extraction of construction aggregates and high-grade limestone across its extension area.
