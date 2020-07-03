StockMarketWire.com - Battery storage fund Gresham House Energy Storage Fund said it had completed the acquisition of a 41-megawatt energy storage facility known as Bloxwich for at least £20.1m.
The acquisition, previously disclosed by the company as 'potential acquisition,' would increase the total capacity of operational utility scale battery storage projects in the fund's investment portfolio to 215MW, the company said.
The facility, located on the Bloxwich Industrial estate in Walsall in the West Midlands, was developed by Arenko and utilised their battery software and controls platform.
Providing an update on its pipeline, the company said 'minor delays due to Covid-19 restrictions mean the Wickham Market and Thurcroft projects are now expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2020.'
At 9:24am: [LON:GRID] share price was 0p at 109p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: