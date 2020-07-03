StockMarketWire.com - The UK services purchasing managers' index jumped to 47.1 in June, up from 29.0 in May, according to a 'final' reading from IHS Markit.
The reading was only slightly higher than the original 47.0 'flash' figure recorded in June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
