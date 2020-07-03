StockMarketWire.com - Services comparison group GoCo said it had appointed Alan Burns as chief financial officer.
Burns would join the company on 1 September 2020 and take up the position of CFO and join the board on 1 October 2020. He previously held senior management roles at Photobox Group between 2011 and 2019 and prior to that at Expedia.
Outgoing CFO Nick Wrighton would step down from the board after a handover period and leave the business after 4 years in the role.
At 9:45am: [LON:GOCO] Gocompare.com Group Plc share price was -0.1p at 96.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
