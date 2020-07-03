StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said it had again extended the completion date of a planned sale of its Welch project in Texas to Eagle Natural Resources.
Mosman has agreed to sell the asset for $300k, but following a request from Eagle Natural Resources had extended the completion date by a further two weeks.
The extension was granted on the basis that a non-refundable deposit paid by Eagle Natural Resources be increased to $90k, which had now been received.
Full settlement of the balance of $210k was now expected to occur on 17 July.
