StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said its Costa division in Italy had cancelled of all of its cruises in Northern Europe for the remainder of the 2020 summer season.
It had also extended a pause in all other cruises until 15 August.
'The decision is linked to the uncertainty on the gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the Covid-19 global pandemic,' Carnival said.
At 1:07pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -26.15p at 999.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: