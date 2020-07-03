StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant owner Tasty said it had made 284 staff, or about 32% of its workforce, redundant due to restrictions associated with the Covid-19 crisis.
The company behind the Wildwood and Dim T brands said it was investigating the possibility of raising new debt or equity capital.
It was also discussing terms with landlords and trade creditors.
'Clearly, this decision has been very difficult for everyone involved and throughout this process our priority has been to support those that have been affected,' Tasty said.
At 1:14pm: [LON:TAST] Tasty PLC share price was 0p at 2.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: