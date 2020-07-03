StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks finished the week on the back foot as investors took profits and concerns grew over surging Covid-19 cases in the US and other global hotspots.
At 16:30, the benchmark FTSE 100 index finished down 1.5% at 6,144.
Telematics group Trakm8 revved 43% higher to 24p on sealing a fleet optimisation contract with a 'major UK food retailer' that had been expected in March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Online contracts-for-difference brokerage CMC Markets jumped 18.8% to 335p on announcing that it expected its performance to beat market expectations as solid client trading activity continued in the first quarter.
Plastic and fibre products maker Essentra surged 8.4% to 318p despite seeing like-for-like revenue slump 9% in the first half.
Essentra, however, said it expected an improving sales trend seen in the second quarter to continue into the third.
Litigation financing group Manolete Partners rallied 4% to 531p, after it posted a 59% rise in annual profit and doubled its dividend on an increased insolvency case load.
Footwear retailer Shoe Zone stomped 2.6% higher to 80p as it announced that finance director Jonathan Fearn had resigned and would be replaced by Peter Foot.
The aptly-named Foot was most recently interim finance director at British Sugar and had also worked at Associated British Foods.
Broker and investment bank Numis firmed 1.3% to 316p after revealing that its quarterly revenue had increased materially compared to the previous two quarters.
Bingo hall and casino group Rank gained 1.2% to 147p, even as it warned that its annual profit would be at the bottom end of its guidance range, due to costs associated with reopening its venues.
Rank would start reopening Mecca bingo venues in England from Saturday, but said some may not open again, pending an assessment of the viability of 12 sites.
Renewable energy asset investor Octopus Renewables added 0.4% to 112.7p after it reaffirmed its dividend guidance, citing visibility of contracted revenue and its investment pipeline.
Mining company Rio Tinto lost 2.2% to £44.4, having warned of increased costs, delays and reserves downgrades owing to a redesign of its huge Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
