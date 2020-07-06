StockMarketWire.com - Insurer and wealth manager Aviva said chief executive Maurice Tulloch had stood down with immediate effect for family health reasons.
Tulloch had been replaced by current director Amanda Blanc.
Blanc had been on the company's board since January and was previously head of EMEA and global banking partnerships at Zurich Insurance.
'I would like to thank Maurice for his valuable contribution over many years with Aviva,' chairman George Culmer said.
'The board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind his desire to step down and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
