StockMarketWire.com - Pest control group Rentokil said it had appointed Stuart Ingall-Tombs as its new chief financial officer.
Ingall-Tombs was currently CFO of the company's North American division.
He was replacing Jeremy Townsend, whose looming departure was announced in February.
Townsend had been appointed to the board of supermarket group Morrisons.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
