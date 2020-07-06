StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Lloyds Banking said chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio would stand down next year.
The lender also announced that former UBS banker Robin Budenberg would succeed Norman Blackwell as its chairman, in early 2021.
The bank said Horta-Osorio would stand down after delivering three strategic plans and completing 10 years in the role.
'This planned leadership succession will allow a new chief executive to work with the new chair in the next stage of the group's development and transformation,' Lloyds said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
