StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild Mining said it had temporarily halted operations at its Inmaculada mine in Peru after a 'number of workers' had tested positive for Covid-19.
The outbreak at the mine occurred despite the company taking preventative measures, including a testing programme as well as quarantine for all employees, Hochschild Mining said.
Both Pallancata in Peru and San Jose in Argentina currently remained in operation, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: