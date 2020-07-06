StockMarketWire.com - Retail property investor Supermarket Income REIT said it had acquired a portfolio of supermarkets via a sale and leaseback transaction with Waitrose & Partners for £74.1m.

The purchase price reflected a net initial yield of 4.4%.

The portfolio comprised six freehold supermarkets with an average gross internal area of 32,000 square feet.

The stores were let to Waitrose on new 20-year leases with a tenant-only break option in year 15 and were subject to five-yearly, upward-only, CPIH-linked rent reviews.




