StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had extended the terms of an existing distribution agreement with CTC to include its WellBiome product.
The product was a is a 'proprietary blend of prebiotic functional fibres, functional dietary fibres and mineral optimised for health and wellbeing by promoting the diversity of the gut microbiome'.
The territories covered by the pact remained unchanged, with distribution rights in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.
The agreement was for an initial period of 18 months from January 2020 with renewal of terms linked to sales targets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
