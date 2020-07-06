StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said Canada's Cineplex had initiated legal action against the company after it walked away from a $2.3bn merger deal.
Cineplex claimed Cineworld had breached terms of its obligations under the deal agreement, and was now seeking to claim damages of up to C$2.18bn less the value of Cineplex shares retained by Cineplex shareholders.
Cineworld said it intended to counter-claim against Cineplex for these damages and losses.
Cineworld said it terminated the deal because Cineplex had breached a number of its covenants under the agreement.
'Cineplex did not remedy these breaches when given the opportunity to do so,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: