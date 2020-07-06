StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld said Canada's Cineplex had initiated legal action against the company after it walked away from a $2.3bn merger deal.

Cineplex claimed Cineworld had breached terms of its obligations under the deal agreement, and was now seeking to claim damages of up to C$2.18bn less the value of Cineplex shares retained by Cineplex shareholders.

Cineworld said it intended to counter-claim against Cineplex for these damages and losses.

Cineworld said it terminated the deal because Cineplex had breached a number of its covenants under the agreement.

'Cineplex did not remedy these breaches when given the opportunity to do so,' it added.

