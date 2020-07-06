StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said that 98% of rent due for the quarter to September had been collected.
The remaining 2% was expected to be collected imminently,' it add.
'This follows a strong cash collection in March when 100% of rents due were collected,' the company said.
'The current levels of rent collection evidence the company's proactive approach to strong covenants and intentional bias towards resilient sectors, such as food and pharmaceuticals, consumer staples and other essential goods.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: