StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said it had appointed Gordon Clark, a senior consultant and Emeritus Professor of the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, Oxford University, as chair of its ethics committee.
'The group's ethics committee has been set up to oversee IP Group's Ethical Investment Framework which sets out the group's approach to responsible investing,' the company said.
Professor Clark would chair the committee, providing advice on investments when required as well as reviewing the framework and ensuring compliance.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
