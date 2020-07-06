StockMarketWire.com - Footwear retailer Shoe Zone said finance director Jonathan Fearn had resigned and would be replaced by Peter Foot.
Foot's appointment would commence from Monday, though Fearn's resignation would take effect from the end of July.
NOTE: A previous version of this article stated that Peter Foot had worked at British Sugar and Associated British Foods. This is a different Peter Foot and we apologise for the error.
At 8:30am: [LON:SHOE] Shoe Zone Plc share price was 0p at 78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
