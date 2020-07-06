StockMarketWire.com - Medical company Fusion Antibodies said it expected to report larger revenue to this year amid ongoing 'satisfactory' order rates during the pandemic.
The company now expected to report revenues for the year to 31 March 2020 of about £3.9m, a 79% increase on the prior year's £2.2m.
'The introduction and subsequent relaxation of restrictions in different regions around the world has presented opportunities as well as challenges and, taking this into consideration, enquiry and order rates have continued to be satisfactory, with revenue for the quarter to June 2020 of approximately £0.975m,' the company said.
In order to broaden its reach internationally, the company had recently signed up two new distributors to market Fusion's services to a wider audience.
A-Frontier had been appointed as the company's exclusive distributor in South Korea, strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and building upon existing collaborations in South Korea, Japan and China.
The company also appointed BioTickle as its exclusive distributor in India.
As well as inking distribution agreements, the company has continued to make 'excellent progress' on the launch of the proof-of-concept for the Mammalian antibody library discovery platform and had generated a panel of SARS-CoV-2 S antigens, Fusion Antibodies said.
At 8:46am: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was -19p at 83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
